Coronavirus in India: List of all activities permitted and prohibited until May 3

Following the lockdown extension till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for the citizens during this phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on April 14 also said that non-hotspot areas would be slightly relaxed after April 20.

The below list of activities which will be allowed was made keeping in mind the state of daily wage workers labourers and the industry.

However, social distancing must be followed at all cost.

Here's the list of all activities shut until May 3:

#1 All Domestic and international air travel services except for medical and security reasons.

#2 All train services except for security purposes.

#3 All bus services.

#4 All Metro rail services.

#5 Inter-district and Inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for the reasons listed under these guidelines.

#6 All educational, training and coaching institution services.

#7 All industrial and commercial activities except for those listed under these guidelines.

#8 Hospitality services except for those listed under these guidelines.

#9 Taxis (including auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and cab services.

#10 All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls etc.

#11 All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings.

#12 All religious places for worship and gathering will remain shut for public. Funeral congregations of more than 20 individuals will not be allowed.

List of activities allowed after April 20:

#1 All health services to remain functional.

#2 All authorised private establishments, which provide essential services, or helps in containment of COVID-19.

#3 All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional.

#4 Fishing operations, aquaculture activities.

#5 Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with maximum of 50% workers. Packaging, sale and marketing for the same.

#6 Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and dairy products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain.

#7 Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms & hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

#8 Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including supply of raw material

#9 Operation of animal shelter homes, including Gaushalas.

#10 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RBI regulated financial markets and entities

#11 Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

#12 Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

#13 SEBI

#14 IRDAI and Insurance companies.

#15 Operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally challenged/ senior citizens/ destitutes/ women/ widows.

#16 Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles

#17 Disbursement of social security pensions pension and provident fund services provided by EPFO

#18 Anganwadis for the distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis.

#19 Online teaching, distance learning to be encouraged

#20 MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask. Priority to be given under MNREGA to irrigation and water conservation works.

#21 Other Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented

#22 Operations of Oil and Gas sector

#23 Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/ UT levels.

#24 Postal services, including post offices. Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors, at municipal/ local body levels in States and UTS

#25 Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services.

Commercial and private establishments, as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services.

ii. IT and IT enabled Services, with upto 50% strength.

iii. Data and call centres for Government activities only.

iv. Government approved Common Service Centres (CSCS) at Gram Panchayat level.

v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

vi. Courier services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

viii. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes.

ix. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

X. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

xi. Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g., electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.