Coronavirus in India: India tests 24 people to get one positive case, reveals ICMR

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of MoHFW added that the ratio of tests to population would not give a correct indication as to whether the government was testing an adequate number of people.

"A particular data can be interpreted in many ways. Our effort is to detect every single positive case. For that, there is properly defined criteria," he said, adding that the government's priority was to test every person who fell into the "category defined by the Health Ministry and all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) patients".

"We are conducting tests for people falling in these categories even in areas where no case has been reported," Agarwal said.