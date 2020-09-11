Coronavirus in India: Here is the list of states which have more than 20,000 active cases

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 percent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.