Coronavirus in India: Here is the list of states which have more than 20,000 active cases

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 percent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent.
There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Here is the list of states which have more than 20,000 active cases
· Maharashtra 2,61,798
· Karnataka 1,01,556
· Andhra Pradesh 97,338
· Uttar Pradesh 66,317
· Tamil Nadu 48,482
· Telangana 32,195
· Odisha 30,529
· Assam 29,690
· Chhattisgarh 29,332
· Kerala 26,292
· Delhi 25,416
· West Bengal 23,377
Details of cases in other states are as follows:
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday.
