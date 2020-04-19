Coronavirus in India: Genes2Me to deliver 30 lakh rapid test kits in coming weeks

Diagnostic and genetic testing lab, Genes2Me, has been able to deliver 2.5 lakh COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody rapid tests kits in a record time of seven days. Neeraj Gupta, founder and CEO of Genes2Me told Free Press Journal’s Jescilia Karayamparambil that with support of its Chinese partner company it is looking at delivering more kits faster.

How did you manage to get around 2.5 lakh kits in such short notice?

We partnered with Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc and a few other Chinese companies that are major providers for COVID-19 technology solutions. We leveraged that connection to prioritise delivering kits to the Indian market.

There is a huge demand for these kits worldwide. Many countries started procuring rapid antibody kits, ahead in time.

How many more rapid antibody kits are expected? How do you see the demand pick up?

As per the government, it is considering using the kits for screening in the hotspots areas. So, that is where an antibody rapid test kit will become the most effective tool. It will enable screening a large set of the population in a very short time.

In terms of the number of kits, we have placed an order for three million pieces which are already on track. We are expecting another shipment by next week. Every week, we will have a shipment of 3-5 lakh pieces. This is as per the commitment given to us by the manufacturer.

We are continuously working towards getting more kits to the Indian market. Not many companies have been able to get the kits to India in this limited span of time. In India, we need a lot of these kits.