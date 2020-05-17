Coronavirus in India: Full list of States that have extended the lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown's third phase has come to an end and many Indian states have decided to extend the lockdown taking it to phase four.

There are five States that have extended the lockdown till the end of this month.

#1 Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government on Sunday has released a notification, extending in the lockdown in the state till May 31.

On Thursday, a meeting was held where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai and Ashok Chavan were present. Reportedly, the decision to extend the lockdown was taken at the meeting.

#2 Tamil Nadu

The government of Tamil Nadu have extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that there will be more relaxations.

A leading daily had earlier reported that the Tamil Nadu government had decided to keep the ban on public transport, gyms, malls and theatres in Lockdown 4.0. Industries might work with some more concessions and the government offices would work with 50 per cent strength, said the report.

The Tamil Nadu government had also requested the Centre not to resume regular air, rail services till May 31, except special trains for migrants.

#3 Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the coronavirus lockdown in the State will be extended until May 31.

However, the restrictions in the state will be eased and lifted.

Singh also indicated the resumption of limited public transport services in the State and that more information regarding the lockdown restrictions will be given from May 18.

#4 Mizoram

The Mizoram government on Friday extended lockdown till May 31 to check the spread of coronavirus infection, an official said.

The decision was taken after various political parties and several organisations, including those of NGOs, churches and doctors, favou­r­ed extension of the lockdown at a meeting on Thursday, he said.

#5 Telangana

Earlier this week, the Telangana government announced its decision to extend the lockdown until May 29.

However, the government had also announced its decision to open all liquor shops across all zones in the State with 15 per cent increased prices.

Meanwhile, India has seen a highest ever spike of 4,987 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90,927, including 53,946 active cases, 34,109 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll has risen to 2,872 deaths, said the Health Ministry on Sunday morning.