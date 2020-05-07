Coronavirus in India: Four more zones de-contained; Delhi's containment zone tally drops to 83

New Delhi: With four more zones de-contained on Thursday and no addition in the list, the total number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 83.

"No new addition in containment zone on Thursday. So far, 17 areas have been de-contained and now the active containment zones in the city are 83," an official statement said.

Among the zones de-contained on Thursday were Balaji Apartment in Burari (Central District) and area around Krishna Apartment in Paschim Vihar (West District), both sealed on April 13.

Also, from South-East District, E-block in Abu Fazal Enclave, sealed on April 12, has been de-contained.