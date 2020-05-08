Coronavirus in India: Even as cases cross 56,300, Health Ministry says recovery rate has risen to 29.36%

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website on Friday afternoon, India has so far recorded over 56,300 cases. But even as the number of cases continue to rise, there is something of a silver lining in the form of a rising recovery rate.

On Friday afternoon, Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate had now risen to 29.36%. This meant that almost one out of three hospitalized people have recovered.

According to the MoHFW website, 16539 people have so far been 'cured' and discharged, while 1886 people have died.

Additionally, many districts are no longer reporting new COVID-19 cases. According to the Health Ministry, While 216 districts in the country had never reported a coronavirus case, the number of areas with no cases has greatly increased in recent times. 42 districts have reported no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have had no fresh cases in the last 21 days and 36 districts have recorded no fresh cases in the last 14 days.

Additionally, 46 districts have now recorded no fresh cases in the last seven days.