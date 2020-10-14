Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 72-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,928 cured and discharged or migrated cases. Further, with 730 deaths reported due to the disease, the toll due to the disease is at 1,10,586 in the country.

For the sixth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 11 straight days.

With 2,05,415 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,97,252 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,701 died so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples has been tested up to October 13 with 11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.