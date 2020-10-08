Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 crosses 68-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 68-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 68,35,656, while the death toll climbed to 1,05,526 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 971 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 9,02,425 active cases, and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.
Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.
"IndiaFightsCorona India's #COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases)," the Ministry tweeted.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 15. India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 185 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 49,513 (Total cases), 6086 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 2850 (Total cases), 21 (Deaths)
Assam: 31,786 (Total cases), 785 (Deaths)
Bihar: 11,326 (Total cases), 927 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1448 (Total cases), 182 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 26,777 (Total cases), 1134 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 108 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 22,186 (Total cases), 5616 (Deaths)
Goa: 4749 (Total cases), 477 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 16,485 (Total cases), 3531 (Deaths)
Haryana: 11,029 (Total cases), 1528 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2996 (Total cases), 231 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 12,131 (Total cases), 1282 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 9759 (Total cases), 767 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 1,16,172 (Total cases), 9574 (Deaths)
Kerala: 92,246 (Total cases), 906 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 1228 (Total cases), 63 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 17,522 (Total cases), 2518 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 2,44,976 (Total cases), 39,072 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2805 (Total cases), 80 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 2411 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 231 (Total cases), 0 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1200 (Total cases), 17 (Deaths)
Odisha: 26,368 (Total cases), 958 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 4680 (Total cases), 551 (Deaths)
Punjab: 11,563 (Total cases), 3712 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 21,351 (Total cases), 1590 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 570 (Total cases), 49 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 45,135 (Total cases), 9984 (Deaths)
Telengana: 26,368 (Total cases), 1201 (Deaths)
Tripura: 4389 (Total cases), 304 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 8367 (Total cases), 688 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 43,154 (Total cases), 6200 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 28,361 (Total cases), 5376 (Deaths)