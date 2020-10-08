Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 crosses 68-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 68-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 68,35,656, while the death toll climbed to 1,05,526 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 971 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 9,02,425 active cases, and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

"IndiaFightsCorona India's #COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases)," the Ministry tweeted.