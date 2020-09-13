Coronavirus in India: Country's COVID-19 recoveries witness steep rise, over 36 lakh patients have recovered, says Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday.

Even, the country's COVID-19 recovered patients tally have seen a "steep exponential rise". India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep a rise from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is nearly 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," Union Health Ministry tweeted.