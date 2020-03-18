Coronavirus in India: Centre gives go-ahead to administer cocktail HIV drugs for 'high-risk' patients over 60 years

The central government has recommended the use of Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination, which is usually a second-line HIV medication for 'high risk' coronavirus patients aged above 60 years, The Indian Express reported.

The call came on the same day a 64-year-old man infected with coronavirus, died on Tuesday in the isolation ward of Kasturba Hospital.

After returning from Dubai on March 5, he felt unwell and on his general physician's recommendation, got himself admitted to Hinduja Hospital.

Later, when he tested positive for corona, it was decided to shift him to Kasturba Hospital, where he was treated with HIV medicines.

But as per the initial information furnished by the BMC, he died of multiple organ failure. This is the third death related to COVID-19 in the country, which now has a total of 142 cases.

On Tuesday, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening, without mentioning whether Indians are included in this list, issued a circular on the new set of travel restrictions India has imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

“Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020,” the circular read. On Tuesday, the Centre also further announced that it had prohibited the travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India till March 31.