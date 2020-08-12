Coronavirus in India: AYUSH MoS Shripad Naik tests positive; to be in home isolation

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik announced that he has tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday.

The Minister, however, said that he was asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation.

He urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take necessary precautions.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions."