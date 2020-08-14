Coronavirus in India: Amit Shah tests negative; to stay in home isolation

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The Minister said, "Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors."
In th following tweet he thanked all the healthcare staff at Medanta Hospital for the treatment. He said, "I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me."
Earlier in the month, Shah had tested positive and had requested people who came in contact with him to get tested.
A day before he tested positive, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.