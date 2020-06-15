Coronavirus in India: Airlines can operate without keeping middle seat vacant, rules Bombay HC

Observing that it cannot let an individual to instil fear in the minds of the public without any scientific evidence, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed airlines to operate without keeping the middle seat vacant. The HC has, however, asked all the airlines including Air India to strictly follow the guidelines that make mandatory the use of masks, gloves and face shields apart from protective gears.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Suresh Tavade said, "We are of the prima facie view that the safety and health of the passengers on board the aircraft qua Covid-19 virus is adequately taken care of even if the middle seat of the aircraft is not kept vacant on account of passenger load and seat capacity."

"However, the civil aviation authorities and all other fight operators in the country shall during the air travel of passengers, strictly follow and implement the guidelines issued by the DGCA," the bench added.