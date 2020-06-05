Coronavirus in India: 20 Delhi Metro employees test positive for COVID-19

"Some employees, scattered across the NCR have unfortunately been infected by the virus as well. They are all safe and recovering gradually. However, in this hour of crisis as well, the spirit of Delhi Metro continues to be high," the DMRC stated.

On Friday, India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960 while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.