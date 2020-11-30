Coronavirus in India: 10 states, UTs reported nearly 78% of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span, says govt data

The Union health ministry on Monday said that ten states and union territories are reporting most of India’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related daily deaths.
According to the Union health ministry, 78.56 per cent of the 443 new COVID-19 fatalities reported on Monday came from ten states and union territories with 85 from Maharashtra, 68 from Delhi, 54 from West Bengal, 27 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.
India’s case fatality rates (CFR) has been steadily declining. From the national CFR of about 1.98 per cent about three months ago in August, it has now come down to 1.45 per cent.
The ministry said 78.31 per cent of the daily new cases were contributed by ten states and UTs -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.
Kerala leads the tally with 5,643 new COVID cases. Maharashtra recorded 5,544 new cases, while Delhi follows with 4,906 new infections.
India also continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. “Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500,” tweeted the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,47,600, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent.
(With inputs from Agencies)