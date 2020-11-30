Coronavirus in India: 10 states, UTs reported nearly 78% of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span, says govt data

India’s case fatality rates (CFR) has been steadily declining. From the national CFR of about 1.98 per cent about three months ago in August, it has now come down to 1.45 per cent.

The ministry said 78.31 per cent of the daily new cases were contributed by ten states and UTs -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Kerala leads the tally with 5,643 new COVID cases. Maharashtra recorded 5,544 new cases, while Delhi follows with 4,906 new infections.

India also continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. “Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500,” tweeted the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning.