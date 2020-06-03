Coronavirus in Hyderabad: List of all containment zones in the city during Unlock 1.0

On Tuesday, of the 99 new cases recorded in the state of Telangana, 70 of them were from Hyderabad. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city is 2891. With 4 people succumbing to the disease, the death toll was raised to 92.

With 70 new cases being reported in the city, the health officials said that while wearing masks in necessary, practicing social distancing is also of equal importance to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has issued that mild patients can be treated at home.

Here is a list of containment zones in Hyderabad: