Coronavirus in Howrah: List of containment zones issued by Howrah City Police as of June 27

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported a hike of 542 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 16,190 which includes 5,039 active cases. Ten deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours. Number of total patients discharged till now is at 10,535.

Howrah district, on Friday, reported 110 new cases taking the COVID-19 tally of the district to 2,375.

Howrah City Police shared the list of containment zones in few areas of Howrah city where strict lockdown was enforced from June 25.

Here's the list of containment zones issued by Howrah City Police as of June 27:

  1. Rajan, Sk Lane, 58, HMC

  2. Patuapara, 63, HMC

  3. Suresh Ganguly Street, 11, HMC

  4. Madhab Babu road, 1, HMC

  5. Shibgopal Banerjee lane, 4, HMC

  6. Galasora, Nischinda GP, Bally-Jagacha

  7. PK Banerjee Road, 29, HMC

  8. Domjur PS, Domjur GP

  9. SK para, Domjur GP

  10. SK para Bara Masjid area, Domjur GP

  11. Baddipara, Domjur GP

  12. Bhandardaha, Domjur GP

  13. Nonakundu, North Jhapardah GP

  14. Gabtala, North Jhapardah GP

  15. Mohisgote, North Jhapardah GP

  16. North Jhapardah near 57 Bus Stand, North Jhapardah GP

  17. Bipannapara, Begri GP

  18. Lichutala, Begri GP

  19. Tintala Line, Banipur 1 GP

  20. Hanumantala, Banipur 1 GP

  21. Old Post Office, Banipur 1 GP

  22. Katsiri, Banipur 1 GP

  23. Pachalpara, Jorehat GP, Sankrail

  24. Purbapra, Andul GP

  25. Hawapota, Sankrail GP

  26. Kannamoni, Raghudevbati GP

  27. Chunavati, Panchpara GP

