Coronavirus in Howrah: List of containment zones issued by Howrah City Police as of June 27

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.
Meanwhile, West Bengal reported a hike of 542 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 16,190 which includes 5,039 active cases. Ten deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours. Number of total patients discharged till now is at 10,535.
Howrah district, on Friday, reported 110 new cases taking the COVID-19 tally of the district to 2,375.
Howrah City Police shared the list of containment zones in few areas of Howrah city where strict lockdown was enforced from June 25.
Here's the list of containment zones issued by Howrah City Police as of June 27:
Rajan, Sk Lane, 58, HMC
Patuapara, 63, HMC
Suresh Ganguly Street, 11, HMC
Madhab Babu road, 1, HMC
Shibgopal Banerjee lane, 4, HMC
Galasora, Nischinda GP, Bally-Jagacha
PK Banerjee Road, 29, HMC
Domjur PS, Domjur GP
SK para, Domjur GP
SK para Bara Masjid area, Domjur GP
Baddipara, Domjur GP
Bhandardaha, Domjur GP
Nonakundu, North Jhapardah GP
Gabtala, North Jhapardah GP
Mohisgote, North Jhapardah GP
North Jhapardah near 57 Bus Stand, North Jhapardah GP
Bipannapara, Begri GP
Lichutala, Begri GP
Tintala Line, Banipur 1 GP
Hanumantala, Banipur 1 GP
Old Post Office, Banipur 1 GP
Katsiri, Banipur 1 GP
Pachalpara, Jorehat GP, Sankrail
Purbapra, Andul GP
Hawapota, Sankrail GP
Kannamoni, Raghudevbati GP
Chunavati, Panchpara GP
