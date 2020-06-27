Coronavirus in Howrah: List of containment zones issued by Howrah City Police as of June 27

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported a hike of 542 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 16,190 which includes 5,039 active cases. Ten deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours. Number of total patients discharged till now is at 10,535.

Howrah district, on Friday, reported 110 new cases taking the COVID-19 tally of the district to 2,375.