Coronavirus in Delhi: Will there be another lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases? Arvind Kejriwal clarifies

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. An alarming 20 per cent of the cases and 16 per cent of deaths have occurred in only the last 17 days. As per official records, 103,228 cases and 1,250 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported between November 1-16. Last seven days alone saw 44,210 cases and 823 fatalities.

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, rumours of a fresh lockdown started doing the rounds. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has clarified that there will be no new lockdown in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that his government was not planning any on imposing any lockdown in Delhi. He said the only thing they have requested the Central government is to allow them to close down a few markets if those emerge as COVID-19 hotspots in the future.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have also reiterated that there will be no new lockdown in the national capital.

"Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," Sisodia said.

"I would like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open...If needed, restrictions will be increased in some markets, that's what we requested from the Centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner," he added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

They said leaders of the AAP, BJP, Congress and other parties have been invited for the meeting.

"The Chief Minister will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be held at 11 am on Thursday," an official said.

Besides, 663 ICU beds will be added in various Delhi government hospitals in the next few days, said the Chief Minister.

Interacting with reporters after visiting GTB Hospital in East Delhi along with Jain, Kejriwal said, "We had a meeting with doctors at GTB Hospital and they have agreed to add 238 ICU beds in the next two days." "In all, 663 ICU beds shall be added in various Delhi hospitals in the next few days," he added.

(With input from agencies)