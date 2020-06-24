Coronavirus in Delhi: National capital records 3,788 positive cases on Wednesday; total tally crosses 70,000

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 3,788 Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 70,390, and 64 more deaths.

As many as 2,124 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 41,437 people have recovered, while 2,365 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to Delhi government data, 19,059 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. In total, 4,20,707 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

Currently, 6,203 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,547 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 206 in the dedicated Covid Health Centre. Over 14,844 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 266 containment zones.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a spike of almost 16,000 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the country to 4.5 lakh with 465 new fatalities, data from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday.

India recorded highest single-day spike of 15,968 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,56,183. On Tuesday, India had recorded 14,933 Covid-19 cases.

According to Health Ministry data, 465 more people succumbed to the deadly disease taking the total tally of deaths to 14,476.