Coronavirus in Delhi: Lady constables sew masks for people who can’t afford, watch video

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the world, claiming 103,512 lives and infecting 1,710,338 people globally, the health staff and those in the police department has received enormous appreciation not only in India but world-over.

Meanwhile, the lady constables at the Greater Kailash Police station in South Delhi are sewing masks for those people who can’t afford it on their own. Masks have been made compulsory in some cities in the country in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Watch Video: