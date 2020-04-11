Coronavirus in Delhi: Lady constables sew masks for people who can’t afford, watch video

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the world, claiming 103,512 lives and infecting 1,710,338 people globally, the health staff and those in the police department has received enormous appreciation not only in India but world-over.
Meanwhile, the lady constables at the Greater Kailash Police station in South Delhi are sewing masks for those people who can’t afford it on their own. Masks have been made compulsory in some cities in the country in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Watch Video:
According to report by a leading daily, in the last week, the lady constables have prepared over 200 masks and distributed them amongst those who can’t afford it. Their sewing process begins at 9 am and ends at 6 pm.
Three lady constables Gudiya Devi, Neelam Toppo and Sunni Devi are the ones carrying out the task. Gudiya Devi is responsible for cutting the cloth into the shape of the masks, Neelam Toppo checks the symmetry of the maps and Sunni Devi does the work of stitching them.
Earlier, the Delhi Police also distributed rations in Maidan Garhi. "Ensuring that the underprivileged get their due as #DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID," tweeted DCP South Delhi.
Meanwhile, total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 7,447 now, 642 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far, said Govt of India on Saturday afternoon.
