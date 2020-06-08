Coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal to go into self-isolation after developing fever, to undergo COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will now undergo the COVI-19 test as he has been unwell and suffering from fever since Sunday, reported India Today.

The CM complained of having fever and sore throat which raised concerns of him being infected with the virus. Hence, he will now be tested for the virus. Times Now also reported that Kejriwal will be tested on Tuesday until then he will be in self-isolation.

Media reports said that he has not met anyone since Sunday afternoon.

Now, Kejriwal has canceled all his meetings that were scheduled from Sunday and has decided to self-isolate himself.

More details awaited.