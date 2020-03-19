Fastest U-Turn? AAP tweets food delivery banned in Delhi, then clarifies it's not!

On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that all takeaways and home deliveries would be banned in Delhi from all restaurants.

However, a few minutes later, the party supremo and Delhi CM announced that takeaways and delivery would be allowed

The first tweet came at 5:39 PM and the second one at 5:50 PM.

Interestingly, the Delhi CM's catchphrase used to be: "Na khaaonga, na khaane doonga."