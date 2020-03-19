Fastest U-Turn? AAP tweets food delivery banned in Delhi, then clarifies it's not!

On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that all takeaways and home deliveries would be banned in Delhi from all restaurants.
However, a few minutes later, the party supremo and Delhi CM announced that takeaways and delivery would be allowed
The first tweet came at 5:39 PM and the second one at 5:50 PM.
Interestingly, the Delhi CM's catchphrase used to be: "Na khaaonga, na khaane doonga."
A third tweet claimed that only dining at restaurant was banned:
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged all Delhiites to work from home as far as possible to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the city.
The Delhi government on Thursday directed to shut all the schools for the teaching and non-teaching staff as well.
"I have directed all schools, colleges and universities in Delhi to be shut down completely both for students and staff until March 31.
"All exams, including Board exams will happen only after 31 March. I urge all Delhiites to work from home as far as possible," the Chief Minister tweeted.
Later in the day, Kejriwal and Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting to review the situation in the city.
