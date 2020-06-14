Coronavirus in Delhi: Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the state to increase by 5,000 assures Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the bed strength in the national capital for treating coronavirus patients will increase by 5,000 after the city government decided to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as "COVID nursing homes".

Small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds have been declared as "COVID nursing homes" by the Delhi government to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said.