Coronavirus in Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah 'assures cooperation', says CM Arvind Kejriwal as COVID-19 cases breach 30,000-mark

Meanwhile, with an average of 1,250 COVID-19 cases daily, Delhi added 10,000 cases in just eight days from June 1, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, analysis of data provided by the city government reveals.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital stood at 29,943 while 874 have died of the disease. The tally of total cases breached the 30,000 mark and the death toll rose to 905 the next day.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare if it is so. "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.

His remarks come a day after Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia told reporters that the Centre has said there is "no community transmission" of the novel coronavirus infection in the national capital.

