Coronavirus in Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah to review COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will review the situation arising in Delhi in the wake of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.

The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past the 88-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the health ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 of those reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 4,79,216 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which accounts for 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.