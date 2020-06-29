Coronavirus in Delhi: Containment zones rise from 261 to 417; COVID-19 cases cross 83,000-mark

The COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital have increased by 156 within a span of a week. On June 21, there were 261 containment zones in Delhi, now there are 417 containment zones, reported The Indian Express.

The increase was because of breaking up of 13 large containment zones across West, Southeast, Shahdara, North and Central districts, the report added. “Several new areas will also be sealed over the next few days, pushing up the number further,” a senior district official said. The authorities are reportedly attempting to contain large scale outbreaks of the COVID-19 infection in densely populated residential colonies.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said. Delhi had recently eclipsed Mumbai as the worst-hit city by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The death toll due in Delhi has risen to 2,623 and the total number of cases mounted to 83,077.

According to the bulletin, 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 27,847. It said 4,98,416 tests have been conducted so far.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation has come under control in Delhi. "For the people of Delhi, the Chief Minister asked for help because he understands that this virus cannot be fought singlehandedly and it is a collective effort. Upon his request, people came together and the situation in Delhi is coming under control," Chadha told ANI.

"The Centre has also contributed to this as well by helping us to deploy the ITBP upon our request. They have fulfilled many of our demands and all are fighting against the pandemic collectively," he said.

