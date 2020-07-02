Coronavirus in Delhi: Chhatarpur COVID facility can dish out 1,00,000 meals a day

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is prepared to distribute upto 1,00,000 meals a day in upcoming days at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, reported Hindustan times on Thursday.
As per the report, five meals will be provided by RSSB which include - tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea and snacks, and dinner.
The expenses for the initiative will be borne by Radha Soami Satsang Beas.
Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, which is likely to be among the largest facilities of its kind in the world at full capacity, will be 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.
The centre is being set by the Delhi government for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for people who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.
The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday also requested Reliance Jio to augment data connectivity for the same campus.
(With inputs from PTI)
