Coronavirus in Delhi: Chhatarpur COVID facility can dish out 1,00,000 meals a day

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is prepared to distribute upto 1,00,000 meals a day in upcoming days at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, reported Hindustan times on Thursday.

As per the report, five meals will be provided by RSSB which include - tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea and snacks, and dinner.

The expenses for the initiative will be borne by Radha Soami Satsang Beas.