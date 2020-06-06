Coronavirus in Delhi: After Kejriwal alleges 'blackmarketing' of hospital beds, now FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

In recent days COVID-19 cases in Delhi have seen a sharp spike. The National Capital Territory has been recording over a thousand cases everyday, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been fending off allegations that there is a shortage of hospital beds and other facilities in the city.

Over the last day or so, the Delhi government and officials have taken a slew of steps to rectify the situation. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals against turning away coronavirus patients. He had accused them of "blackmarketing" the beds.

"All hospitals built on government land will have to treat corona patients. The government will take strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients," Kejriwal had said.