Coronavirus in Delhi: After Kejriwal alleges 'blackmarketing' of hospital beds, now FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

In recent days COVID-19 cases in Delhi have seen a sharp spike. The National Capital Territory has been recording over a thousand cases everyday, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been fending off allegations that there is a shortage of hospital beds and other facilities in the city.
Over the last day or so, the Delhi government and officials have taken a slew of steps to rectify the situation. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals against turning away coronavirus patients. He had accused them of "blackmarketing" the beds.
"All hospitals built on government land will have to treat corona patients. The government will take strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients," Kejriwal had said.
The Delhi government had also issued an order directing all hospitals in Delhi to ensure that no patient with COVID-19 symptoms is denied admission "on the pretext that patient is not having COVID-19 positive report".
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a virtual press conference on Saturday said, action has been taken against six of the 42 testing labs in the city for "violating ICMR norms".
Later in the day, an FIR was lodged against a private hospital in Delhi, allegedly for violating COVID-19 regulation norms. As per the FIR, the complaint against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) was lodged by a senior official of the Delhi health department.
The FIR has been filed against the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, and the violation in question involves the hospital's non-usage of the RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. As per the guidelines, it is "mandatory" for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app, the complain said.
This is however not the first time the hospital has made headlines in recent days. As per an Indian Express report, the hospital had earlier been told to stop tests, allegedly for flouting ICMR guidelines for testing coronavirus patients. The publication quotes the notice to add that the hospital had been asked to halt RT-PCR sampling with "immediate effect".
At the same time, the Delhi government's push to ensure private hospitals treat COVID-19 patients has meant that 80% of Ganga Ram Hospital's beds had to be reserved for coronavirus patients.
There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of SGRH, a leading private hospital with 675 beds.
The FIR said, "The CDMO cum mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act".
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)