Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Schools in Surajpur and Ambikapur report new COVID-19 cases

Two students at a government school in Surajpur district and eight teaching staff of ‘Sainik School’ Ambikapur were found Covid positive. The schools have been sealed and infected individuals are receiving medical support, health department officials confirmed on Friday.
“Two students of class 10th at government high school Panchhidand in Pratappur block of Surajpur district were detected Covid positive. After the school opened all students of class 9th and 10th had undergone Covid tests and their reports came on Friday. A boy and a girl of class 10th in the school were found Covid positive,” Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Surajpur RS Singh said adding the school has been closed.
CMHO Ambikapur Punam Singh Sisodia informed that eight teachers at ‘Sainik School’ Ambikapur were detected Covid positive.
One of the teachers in the school had Covid symptoms who underwent tests and was detected Covid positive. Later, people who had come in contact with the infected person found Covid positive, the CMHO said.
One of the teachers from school has been hospitalized while others are in home isolation, the CMHO said adding the school campus was being sanitized.
However, on the issue of fresh infections, the Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, students are not forced to come to school rather they are provided an option to join their classes. The decision of opening schools from 9 to 12 was taken after considering the situation carefully, TS added.