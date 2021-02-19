Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Schools in Surajpur and Ambikapur report new COVID-19 cases

Two students at a government school in Surajpur district and eight teaching staff of ‘Sainik School’ Ambikapur were found Covid positive. The schools have been sealed and infected individuals are receiving medical support, health department officials confirmed on Friday.

“Two students of class 10th at government high school Panchhidand in Pratappur block of Surajpur district were detected Covid positive. After the school opened all students of class 9th and 10th had undergone Covid tests and their reports came on Friday. A boy and a girl of class 10th in the school were found Covid positive,” Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Surajpur RS Singh said adding the school has been closed.

CMHO Ambikapur Punam Singh Sisodia informed that eight teachers at ‘Sainik School’ Ambikapur were detected Covid positive.