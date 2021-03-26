Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 cases escalate, state govt says sufficient hospital beds available

Covid 19 cases are continuously escalating in Chhattisgarh.

On Thursday, with 2,419 new cases, the number of covid positive cases crossed the mark of 3,32,113 in the state.

The sudden surge of Covid 19 infection cases in Chhattisgarh has made the situation grim and forced the administration to take tougher measures.

After enforcing section 144 in several districts, Chhattisgarh administration has imposed a hefty penalty over the violators Covid 19 preventative guidelines and warned of serious action under law.

People found without masks or face-covers in public places will be fined Rs 500, said a government press release issued on Friday.