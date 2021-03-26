Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 cases escalate, state govt says sufficient hospital beds available

Covid 19 cases are continuously escalating in Chhattisgarh.
On Thursday, with 2,419 new cases, the number of covid positive cases crossed the mark of 3,32,113 in the state.
The sudden surge of Covid 19 infection cases in Chhattisgarh has made the situation grim and forced the administration to take tougher measures.
After enforcing section 144 in several districts, Chhattisgarh administration has imposed a hefty penalty over the violators Covid 19 preventative guidelines and warned of serious action under law.
People found without masks or face-covers in public places will be fined Rs 500, said a government press release issued on Friday.
People are requested to wear masks, follow social and physical distancing, and to wash their hands every now and then to prevent the spread of infection, the communication said.
Meanwhile, to calm the public the government also issued data regarding the availability of beds in the state and claimed, sufficient numbers of beds are available in the state for COVID-19 patients.
As per the information received, 3523 beds are available in 30 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state, 16363 beds in 133 COVID care units and 2678 beds are available in 78 private hospitals. Meanwhile, dedicated Covid Hospitals have 1295 oxygen-rich beds, 365 HDU beds and 1863 common beds, the communique said.