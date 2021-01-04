Coronavirus in Chennai: After ITC Grand Chola, Leela Palace emerges as COVID-19 cluster; 20 staff test positive

On Monday, twenty staff members of Chennai's The Leela Palace tested positive for COVID-19, informed the officials.
After ITC Grand Chola, this is the second luxury hotel in the city that has emerged as a COVID-19 cluster.
As reported by NDTV, a senior health official said that 232 staff members of the Leela Palace were tested out of which 10% tested positive.
Earlier, on Saturday, a total of 85 employees of Chennai's ITC Grand Chola Hotel have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, said Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
The corporation has ordered COVID-19 testing of all employees of luxury hotels in the city, following reports of a cluster at ITC Grand Chola. The civic staff under Joint Commissioner of Health, GCC, S Dhivyadarshini conducted camps and all employees and guests were advised to undergo testing at ITC.
This is the third cluster reported in the city after IIT-Madras earlier in December.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols.
The permission was granted through a notification by the state government.
Many film stars like actor Vijay requested the state government to give permission for 100 per cent capacity before Pongal.
The state government had granted permission to cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10.
Now, the government has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the standard operating procedure issued already.
As per the notification issued by the state government, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the show time.
