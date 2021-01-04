Coronavirus in Chennai: After ITC Grand Chola, Leela Palace emerges as COVID-19 cluster; 20 staff test positive

On Monday, twenty staff members of Chennai's The Leela Palace tested positive for COVID-19, informed the officials.

After ITC Grand Chola, this is the second luxury hotel in the city that has emerged as a COVID-19 cluster.

As reported by NDTV, a senior health official said that 232 staff members of the Leela Palace were tested out of which 10% tested positive.

Earlier, on Saturday, a total of 85 employees of Chennai's ITC Grand Chola Hotel have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, said Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The corporation has ordered COVID-19 testing of all employees of luxury hotels in the city, following reports of a cluster at ITC Grand Chola. The civic staff under Joint Commissioner of Health, GCC, S Dhivyadarshini conducted camps and all employees and guests were advised to undergo testing at ITC.

This is the third cluster reported in the city after IIT-Madras earlier in December.