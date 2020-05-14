India

Coronavirus in Chandigarh: List of medical shops that will deliver to your home as issued by Chandigarh administration

By FPJ Web Desk

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that with 3,722 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 78,003.

The Chandigarh administration has shared a list of essential services that will home-deliver medicines during this period of lockdown. With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration has announced that medical shops will home deliver medicines.

Chandigarh has reported two new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 191. Two more coronavirus patients have been discharged after being fully cured of the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 32, as per health bulletin.

Here's a list of medical shops which home-deliver medicines:

List of name of shop and contact number for home delivery:

1. Gupta Medicos - 9876132085

2. Prem Medical Hall - 9988508220

3. Ess Vee Medicos - 9814472777

4. Gupta Brothers - 9855420071

5. Johar Enterprises - 9855553232

6. Tirath Singh & Brothers - 9815118617

7. Akash Surgicals - 9417150601

8. Puneet Enterprises - 9417150601

9. Verma Medical Hall - 9872999375

10. Rai Medicos - 9815006631

11. Sahni Medicos - 9876460035

12. Brothers Medicose - 9988936055

13. Kumar Enterprise - 9417154641

14. Manoj Medicos - 9814809351

15. Cosmed

15.- 9915199980

16. Preet Medical hall - 9815855523

17. Singla Medicare - 8727975888

18. Chhabra Medical Stores - 9876168870

19. Curewell Pharmaceuticals

19.- 9888887844

20. Mehar Medicos - 9888357171

21. Seth Medical Hall

21.- 9417110203

22. Gurpreet Medicos - 7986866522

23. West Singh Medicos - 9592820282

24. B. B Medicos - 9814611356

25. Garg Pharmaceuticals - 8872800725

26. Punjab Medical Hall

26.- 9855993478

27. Shiva Remedies - 9814611356

28. Emm Pee Medicos - 9417385267

29. Gagan Medicos - 9872656005

30. Mehta Medicos - 9915177997

31. Ram Medicos - 9872328659

32. Dwivedi Medical Store - 9878342323

33. Redha Medecos - 8968592825

34. Vee Ess Medicos - 9876037300

35. Lahora Friends Medicose - 9872900430

36. Anil Medicose - 9417154136

37. Vishal Medicos - 9463972983

38. Chauhan Medicos - 7837894546

39. Healthcare Medicos - 9417970621

40. Narula Medicos - 9988195203

41. Medical Corner - 9463087212

42. Fair Deal Medical Store - 9530938957

43. Jatindra Medicals - 9872081920

44. J K Surgical Of India - 9815994100

45. Shri Rohini Medicos - 9815345161

46. Medicare Sales Corporation - 9417209340

47. Rudra Medicos - 7837424598

48. Sanjivani Medical Store - 9815494849

49. Daya Pharma - 7696096049

50. Sb Enterprises - 7696096049

51. Sri Balaji Medicos - 9646151900

52. Ajay Medical Hall - 9915298089

53. Sunil Medicos - 9888861238

54. GURUNANAK MEDICOS - 9888959798

55. CMC CHEMIST - 9316100483

56. MC MEDICINE HUB - 9876667802

57. SAGAR CHEMIST - 855607568

58. CAPITAL MEDICAL STORE - 9988054208

59. KAILASH MEDICAL HAL - 9855651313

60. MEHTA MEDICAL STORE - 8146251987

61. GUPTA MEDICAL STORE - 9781455655

62. MAHALAKSHMI MEDICINES - 9216921686

63. VANDANA MEDICAL HALL - 9872721130

64. LAMBA MEDICAL HALL - 9888469128/8968473222

65. LOVELY MEDICAL STORE - 9872234383

66. SHRI ROHINI MEDICOS - 9815345161

67. BOOTH NO 44, SEC-35-C - 9216480630

68. ALL WELL MEDICARE - 9988880500

69. REAL CHEMSIT - 9216480009

70. NM MEDICOS - 9888136919

71. VISHAL MEDICOS

72. GOYAL BROTHERS - 9915337904

73. SHIV MEDICOS - 9815300122

74. NIROGI MEDICAL STORE - 9464615848

75. SAI MEDICARES - 9464291750

76. KANSAL MEDICAL - 9872005024

77. KANSAL BROTHERS

77. - 9814673331

78. KANSAL MEDICAL HALL - 9872002442

79. SAHIB MEDICAL STORE - 9888036444

80. JOSHI PHARMA - 9316131733

81. GUPTA MEDICIOS - 9876132085

