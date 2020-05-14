Coronavirus in Chandigarh: List of medical shops that will deliver to your home as issued by Chandigarh administration

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that with 3,722 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 78,003.

The Chandigarh administration has shared a list of essential services that will home-deliver medicines during this period of lockdown. With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration has announced that medical shops will home deliver medicines.

Chandigarh has reported two new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 191. Two more coronavirus patients have been discharged after being fully cured of the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 32, as per health bulletin.