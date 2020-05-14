Coronavirus in Chandigarh: List of medical shops that will deliver to your home as issued by Chandigarh administration

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that with 3,722 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 78,003.
The Chandigarh administration has shared a list of essential services that will home-deliver medicines during this period of lockdown. With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration has announced that medical shops will home deliver medicines.
Chandigarh has reported two new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 191. Two more coronavirus patients have been discharged after being fully cured of the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 32, as per health bulletin.
Here's a list of medical shops which home-deliver medicines:
List of name of shop and contact number for home delivery:
1. Gupta Medicos - 9876132085
2. Prem Medical Hall - 9988508220
3. Ess Vee Medicos - 9814472777
4. Gupta Brothers - 9855420071
5. Johar Enterprises - 9855553232
6. Tirath Singh & Brothers - 9815118617
7. Akash Surgicals - 9417150601
8. Puneet Enterprises - 9417150601
9. Verma Medical Hall - 9872999375
10. Rai Medicos - 9815006631
11. Sahni Medicos - 9876460035
12. Brothers Medicose - 9988936055
13. Kumar Enterprise - 9417154641
14. Manoj Medicos - 9814809351
15. Cosmed
15.- 9915199980
16. Preet Medical hall - 9815855523
17. Singla Medicare - 8727975888
18. Chhabra Medical Stores - 9876168870
19. Curewell Pharmaceuticals
19.- 9888887844
20. Mehar Medicos - 9888357171
21. Seth Medical Hall
21.- 9417110203
22. Gurpreet Medicos - 7986866522
23. West Singh Medicos - 9592820282
24. B. B Medicos - 9814611356
25. Garg Pharmaceuticals - 8872800725
26. Punjab Medical Hall
26.- 9855993478
27. Shiva Remedies - 9814611356
28. Emm Pee Medicos - 9417385267
29. Gagan Medicos - 9872656005
30. Mehta Medicos - 9915177997
31. Ram Medicos - 9872328659
32. Dwivedi Medical Store - 9878342323
33. Redha Medecos - 8968592825
34. Vee Ess Medicos - 9876037300
35. Lahora Friends Medicose - 9872900430
36. Anil Medicose - 9417154136
37. Vishal Medicos - 9463972983
38. Chauhan Medicos - 7837894546
39. Healthcare Medicos - 9417970621
40. Narula Medicos - 9988195203
41. Medical Corner - 9463087212
42. Fair Deal Medical Store - 9530938957
43. Jatindra Medicals - 9872081920
44. J K Surgical Of India - 9815994100
45. Shri Rohini Medicos - 9815345161
46. Medicare Sales Corporation - 9417209340
47. Rudra Medicos - 7837424598
48. Sanjivani Medical Store - 9815494849
49. Daya Pharma - 7696096049
50. Sb Enterprises - 7696096049
51. Sri Balaji Medicos - 9646151900
52. Ajay Medical Hall - 9915298089
53. Sunil Medicos - 9888861238
54. GURUNANAK MEDICOS - 9888959798
55. CMC CHEMIST - 9316100483
56. MC MEDICINE HUB - 9876667802
57. SAGAR CHEMIST - 855607568
58. CAPITAL MEDICAL STORE - 9988054208
59. KAILASH MEDICAL HAL - 9855651313
60. MEHTA MEDICAL STORE - 8146251987
61. GUPTA MEDICAL STORE - 9781455655
62. MAHALAKSHMI MEDICINES - 9216921686
63. VANDANA MEDICAL HALL - 9872721130
64. LAMBA MEDICAL HALL - 9888469128/8968473222
65. LOVELY MEDICAL STORE - 9872234383
66. SHRI ROHINI MEDICOS - 9815345161
67. BOOTH NO 44, SEC-35-C - 9216480630
68. ALL WELL MEDICARE - 9988880500
69. REAL CHEMSIT - 9216480009
70. NM MEDICOS - 9888136919
71. VISHAL MEDICOS
72. GOYAL BROTHERS - 9915337904
73. SHIV MEDICOS - 9815300122
74. NIROGI MEDICAL STORE - 9464615848
75. SAI MEDICARES - 9464291750
76. KANSAL MEDICAL - 9872005024
77. KANSAL BROTHERS
77. - 9814673331
78. KANSAL MEDICAL HALL - 9872002442
79. SAHIB MEDICAL STORE - 9888036444
80. JOSHI PHARMA - 9316131733
81. GUPTA MEDICIOS - 9876132085
