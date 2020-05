The Chandigarh administration has on its website put out a list of essential services that will home-deliver during this period of lockdown.

As part of this, the administration has included medical shops, AC repairmen and electricians, as well as kirnana stores.

The union territory that is the capital of both Punjab and Haryana has reported 189 cases with three deaths. 32 people have recovered.

This is the list of kirana stores