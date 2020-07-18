Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Karnataka govt transfers BBMP chief as cases rise in the city

The Karnataka government has transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar to the Department of Public Enterprises as Additional Chief Secretary.
"B.H. Anil Kumar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Public Enterprises in the upgraded post," said an official, here on Saturday.
Kumar, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer from the 1987 batch, will be replaced by N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department. "Prasad is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as the BBMP Commissioner," said the official.
Prasad will continue to hold the charge of the Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department as well as the Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR. "Prasad is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the government (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department," he said.
Kumar replaces V. Rashmi Mahesh, a 1996 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, who has been transferred as the Secretary in the Culture Department.
The civic body Commissioner's transfer comes at a time when the city is battling the raging pandemic and is the ground zero of Covid-19 in the state, accounting for 62 per cent of positive cases.
State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar visited various hospitals in Bengaluru on Friday to inspect COVID-19 facilities and other conditions.
Medical Education Minister's visit to the hospitals come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The minister on Thursday had paid a surprise visit to Bengaluru's CV Raman Hospital and urged the administration to follow the guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 strictly. He also reportedly took stock of the hospital's preparedness to fight the deadly virus.
A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday, said the state health department.
Until Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 55,115, including 33,205 active cases.
Out of 3,693 new Covid cases emerged in the state, majority of the cases were reported in Bengaluru, 2,208, increasing the city tally to 27,496, out of which 20,623 are active.
Being the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, the number of active cases it hosts rose to 62 per cent.
Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Dharwad accounted for 157, followed by Ballari (133), Vijayapura (118), Belagavi (95), Mysuru (93), Kalaburagi (89) and Udupi (80) among others.
On a positive note, in the past 24 hours, 1,028 patients have been discharged, 338 in Bengaluru alone, increasing the total discharges to 20,757.
Contrastingly, patients in the ICU rose to 568. Of the 55,115 cases, 33,205 are active.