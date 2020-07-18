Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Karnataka govt transfers BBMP chief as cases rise in the city

The Karnataka government has transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar to the Department of Public Enterprises as Additional Chief Secretary.

"B.H. Anil Kumar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Public Enterprises in the upgraded post," said an official, here on Saturday.

Kumar, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer from the 1987 batch, will be replaced by N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department. "Prasad is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as the BBMP Commissioner," said the official.