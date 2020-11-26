Coronavirus in Bengaluru: COVID-19 containment zones reduce from 40,563 in August to only 2 in Nov

Bengaluru: Once the hotbed of Covid-19, Bengaluru has not only been able control the spread of the virus but also reduce the number of containment zones from 40,563 in August to just two now.

Speaking at a webinar, Rajendra Cholan, BBMP special commissioner (health and IT), said “Bengaluru was never prepared for a pandemic and we were only reacting (to it). All issues have now been streamlined.”

“We’ve reduced the testing target to 30,000 from the earlier 50,000. This is because the positivity rate has come dome drastically,” he added.

On Thursday, Bengaluru had 844 new cases and seven Covid-related deaths. Overall, the state reported 1,505 new Covid cases and recorded 12 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, a drug used to treat HIV and some forms of cancers has been found to be effective in treating mild to severe Covid-19 infections.

According to a study done by Sagar Hospitals here, Thymosin Alpha1 was found to restore immune T cells and reduce the possibility of a cytokine storm.

More than 200 patients in the 40-60 years age group were administered the drug by a critical care team and the results have been encouraging, doctors say.

The hospital began the trial on July 15. Each vial costs Rs 1,300 and contains 1.6mg of the drug. Two doses were administered daily for seven days.

Dr R Ravi Kumar, consultant intensivist and head ICU & critical care, Sagar Group of Hospitals, was quoted in the media as saying that the success rate was 85%. While 50% of the patients suffered mild to moderate infection, the rest were severe cases.

At the moment, the drug is being used only on patients who seek admission on their own.