Coronavirus in Bengal: Veteran CPIM leader Shyamal Chakraborty passes away in Kolkata due to COVID-19

COVID-19 claimed the life of 76 year old senior CPIM leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who died around 1:50pm in a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Chakraborty had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in Peerless hospital on July 31 and put on ventilator thereafter on August 1.

Doctors say that the CPIM leader had several comorbidity issues like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) amongst others which affected his overall health condition. He was also said to be developing infection in his lungs. Chakraborty suffered two cardiac arrests on Thursday leading to his demise.