Coronavirus in Bengal: BJP MP arrested in Kolkata during protests over handling of dead bodies

BJP MP Soumitra Khan was arrested for Unlawful Assembly on Monday amid a protest. The protests in Kolkata’s Phoolbagan area were against the undignified disposal of COVID-19 infected dead bodies allegedly by state government authorities. A video had surfaced a few days ago of dead bodies being dragged from the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) hospital – something that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhanker had also criticised.
The arrests took place during a BJP Yuva Morcha programme when the saffron party workers gheraoed the DC’s office. Apart from Khan, BJP leader Sayantan Basu was also taken away by the police. They were arrested for Unlawful Assembly as there was no permission given to hold the rally.
Several BJP workers were also taken away by the police. Khan took to Twitter to lash out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. He had incidentally been a TMC MP from Bisnupur before winning the same seat in 2019 after switching to the BJP camp.
"Can't we protest @Kolkatapolice? Don't just listen and work for the Trinamool. Work for the people. Long live the BJP," the leader said along with sharing photos of his fellow party workers in the area,” read the tweet.
The state government had rubbished the reports of the dead bodies being dragged out of the morgue of NRS hospital saying that they were not bodies of COVID-19 patients but were undeclared bodies.
The Governor however has lashed out at the state administration and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over their treatment of human beings, irrespective of how they died. The KMC had replied by saying that they had ordered a probe into the matter.
