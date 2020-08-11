Coronavirus in Bengal: 60-year-old dies in ambulance as Kolkata hospital waits for payment

The family of a 60-year-old female COVID-19 patient died in an ambulance outside a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday allegedly while awaiting admission.

The family hails from Tamluk in East Midnapore district and was asked to deposit Rs 3 lakh demanded by the staff at Desun hospital on EM bypass but they failed to arrange for the money on time.

The deceased woman's son slammed the hospital and termed his mother's death a murder by the hospital and not due to the coronavirus.