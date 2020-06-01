Coronavirus in Ahmedabad: Full list of containment zones as of June 1

In Ahmedabad, 12,180 cases of coronavirus and 842 deaths have been reported till 31 May. In lieu of the fifth phase of the lockdown, the Ahemdabad Municipal Corporations (AMC) has identified micro-containment zones which comprise small residential localities around the city.
Here is the list of the micro-containment zones as identified by the AMC:
Behrampura- Babunagar
Vatva- Nilgiri Society
Indrapuri- Christ Folk Society
Indrapuri- Manguben Ni Chali
Isanpur- Sethudham
Danilimda- Vinay Vihar
Saijpur- Anil Vakil Ni Chali
Saijpur- Fadeli
Bapunagar- Sanjay Nagar Na Chhapra
Saraspur- Soneriya Block
Saraspur- Bombay Housing
India Colony- Municipal Labour Quarter
India Colony- Pandit Nagar
Virat Nagar- Patan Nagar, Kamlesh Nagar
Gomtipur- Sundramnagar
Gomtipur- GHB (Sundramnagar)
Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar Blocks
Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar
Amraiwadi- Jagdish Pandit Ni Chali
Dariyapur- Nagoriwad
Jamalpur- Mil Compund
Jamalpur- Kaji Na Dhaba
Jamalpur- Salvi Ni Pole
Jamalpur- Tad Ni Sheri
Khadia- Biscuit Gali, Pankor Naka
Khadia- Mahajan No Vandho
Khadia- Nagjibhudar Ni Pole
Khadia- Ashapuri Mata Na Khando
Khadia- Raja Maheta Ni Pole
Khadia- Zakaria Pole
Shahpur- Shankar Bhuvan Na Chhapra
Asarwa- Kadiya Ni Chali
Asarwa- Bapalal Ghanchi Ni Chali
Ghatlodia- Riddhi Society
Bhodakdev- Chaitanya Society
Sabarmati- Dharmanagar, Jagabhai Ni Chali
Navrangpura- Gulbai Tekra
Nava Vadaj- Sorabji Compund, Juna Vadaj
Nava Vadaj- Ambikanagar
Naranpura- Mangal Murti Appartmeent
Naranpura- Nirmal Appartment, near Jay Mangal BRTS
Paldi- Ambedkar Colony
Maktampura- Tavakal Villa
Sarkhej- Shree Nandnagar Part 3
