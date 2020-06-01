India

Coronavirus in Ahmedabad: Full list of containment zones as of June 1

By FPJ Web Desk

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 'micro-containment zones' comprising small residential localities around the city

In Ahmedabad, 12,180 cases of coronavirus and 842 deaths have been reported till 31 May. In lieu of the fifth phase of the lockdown, the Ahemdabad Municipal Corporations (AMC) has identified micro-containment zones which comprise small residential localities around the city.

Here is the list of the micro-containment zones as identified by the AMC:

Behrampura- Babunagar

Vatva- Nilgiri Society

Indrapuri- Christ Folk Society

Indrapuri- Manguben Ni Chali

Isanpur- Sethudham

Danilimda- Vinay Vihar

Saijpur- Anil Vakil Ni Chali

Saijpur- Fadeli

Bapunagar- Sanjay Nagar Na Chhapra

Saraspur- Soneriya Block

Saraspur- Bombay Housing

India Colony- Municipal Labour Quarter

India Colony- Pandit Nagar

Virat Nagar- Patan Nagar, Kamlesh Nagar

Gomtipur- Sundramnagar

Gomtipur- GHB (Sundramnagar)

Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar Blocks

Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar

Amraiwadi- Jagdish Pandit Ni Chali

Dariyapur- Nagoriwad

Jamalpur- Mil Compund

Jamalpur- Kaji Na Dhaba

Jamalpur- Salvi Ni Pole

Jamalpur- Tad Ni Sheri

Khadia- Biscuit Gali, Pankor Naka

Khadia- Mahajan No Vandho

Khadia- Nagjibhudar Ni Pole

Khadia- Ashapuri Mata Na Khando

Khadia- Raja Maheta Ni Pole

Khadia- Zakaria Pole

Shahpur- Shankar Bhuvan Na Chhapra

Asarwa- Kadiya Ni Chali

Asarwa- Bapalal Ghanchi Ni Chali

Ghatlodia- Riddhi Society

Bhodakdev- Chaitanya Society

Sabarmati- Dharmanagar, Jagabhai Ni Chali

Navrangpura- Gulbai Tekra

Nava Vadaj- Sorabji Compund, Juna Vadaj

Nava Vadaj- Ambikanagar

Naranpura- Mangal Murti Appartmeent

Naranpura- Nirmal Appartment, near Jay Mangal BRTS

Paldi- Ambedkar Colony

Maktampura- Tavakal Villa

Sarkhej- Shree Nandnagar Part 3

