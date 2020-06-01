Coronavirus in Ahmedabad: Full list of containment zones as of June 1

In Ahmedabad, 12,180 cases of coronavirus and 842 deaths have been reported till 31 May. In lieu of the fifth phase of the lockdown, the Ahemdabad Municipal Corporations (AMC) has identified micro-containment zones which comprise small residential localities around the city.

Here is the list of the micro-containment zones as identified by the AMC:

Behrampura- Babunagar

Vatva- Nilgiri Society

Indrapuri- Christ Folk Society

Indrapuri- Manguben Ni Chali

Isanpur- Sethudham

Danilimda- Vinay Vihar

Saijpur- Anil Vakil Ni Chali

Saijpur- Fadeli

Bapunagar- Sanjay Nagar Na Chhapra

Saraspur- Soneriya Block

Saraspur- Bombay Housing

India Colony- Municipal Labour Quarter

India Colony- Pandit Nagar

Virat Nagar- Patan Nagar, Kamlesh Nagar

Gomtipur- Sundramnagar

Gomtipur- GHB (Sundramnagar)

Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar Blocks

Amraiwadi- Shivanand Nagar

Amraiwadi- Jagdish Pandit Ni Chali

Dariyapur- Nagoriwad

Jamalpur- Mil Compund

Jamalpur- Kaji Na Dhaba

Jamalpur- Salvi Ni Pole

Jamalpur- Tad Ni Sheri

Khadia- Biscuit Gali, Pankor Naka

Khadia- Mahajan No Vandho

Khadia- Nagjibhudar Ni Pole

Khadia- Ashapuri Mata Na Khando

Khadia- Raja Maheta Ni Pole

Khadia- Zakaria Pole

Shahpur- Shankar Bhuvan Na Chhapra

Asarwa- Kadiya Ni Chali

Asarwa- Bapalal Ghanchi Ni Chali

Ghatlodia- Riddhi Society

Bhodakdev- Chaitanya Society

Sabarmati- Dharmanagar, Jagabhai Ni Chali

Navrangpura- Gulbai Tekra

Nava Vadaj- Sorabji Compund, Juna Vadaj

Nava Vadaj- Ambikanagar

Naranpura- Mangal Murti Appartmeent

Naranpura- Nirmal Appartment, near Jay Mangal BRTS

Paldi- Ambedkar Colony

Maktampura- Tavakal Villa

Sarkhej- Shree Nandnagar Part 3