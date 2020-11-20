Coronavirus in Ahmedabad: 57-hour curfew to be imposed from 9 PM today, here's what will remain open

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, the authorities have decided to impose a 57-hour long weekend curfew in the city’s municipal limits from today (November 20).

The curfew begins from 9:00 pm of November 20 till 6:00 am of November 23. The decision to impose the curfew was taken after a late night review of the coronavirus situation in Ahmedabad, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Gupta also informed that only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open during the curfew period.

"Corona situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that “complete curfew” shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in city of Ahmedabad. During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has been witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of November.

Over 1,300 fresh cases were detected on Thursday, of which Ahmedabad district alone recorded 246 infections.

Gandhinagar district also reported 80 new cases in 24 hours till 5 pm on Thursday.

Moreover, the Centre is sending a high-level team to Gujarat to provide necessary guidance to the local authorities regarding containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry on Thursday said Dr S K Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be leading the team, which will visit districts with high number of infections.

(With PTI inputs)