Coronavirus: ICMR expert says second wave of COVID-19 likely if rules are ignored

With several states unlocking and increase in inter-state movement, a senior epidemiologist from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned of the second wave of coronavirus.

As per the report by ToI, chief scientist and senior epidemiologist Dr Samiran Panda said that states should ignore COVID-19 norms. Panda has also said that states like Maharashtra should be on alert.

At present, Delhi is believed to be experiencing the third wave of the virus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave"

In India there is a dip in coronavirus cases at present, however, time and again, the experts have been warning of the probable second wave of the COVID-19. In Europe, several countries like France, Germany and the UK have imposed partial lockdowns in the wake of the second wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, India recorded 50,357 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,62,081, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.

With 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,16,632 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,19,886. Meanwhile, with 577 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,25,562 overall.