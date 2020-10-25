Corona: India’s national recovery rate touches 90%

New Delhi: India has recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate has touched 90 per cent on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health.

According to an official release, this achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall of the total active cases, which are maintained below the seven lakh mark for the third successive day.

Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.50 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154.

The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969).

Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since 2nd October.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,000 single day recoveries.

As many as 50,129 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases.

As many as 578 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new fatalities with 137 deaths.

India's testing lab network has inked another achievement today. The total number of labs has crossed 2000. Starting from one lab in Pune, the number of labs stands at 2003 which includes 1126 Government laboratories and 877 Private laboratories.

K’taka to soon decide on free Covid vaccine: Min

Bengaluru: The BJP-ruled Karnataka government would soon decide on providing a free vaccine to treat Coronavirus when available, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

"A meeting has been convened here after Dasara to decide on the free distribution of vaccine to treat the Covid pandemic, as and when the central government makes it available for the state," Narayan said here.

On the Centre's directive last week, the state government has already decided to give the vaccine free first to its healthcare warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and their associates who have been treating Covid patients across the state since mid-March when the virus broke,

"As Covid patients are already being tested and treated free in state-run hospitals, they will be administered the vaccine free of charge. The Chief Minister (B.S. Yediyurappa) will decide on giving it free for all," reiterated Narayan.

Clamour for making the vaccine available free for all in the state gathered momentum after the BJP''s manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections from October 28 promised to provide it free to the people in the northern state.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah also urged the state government to declare a free vaccine to the people across the state as the ruling party has promised in its poll manifesto in Bihar.

"As the BJP has made providing vaccine free an election issue in Bihar, its government in the state should also declare it free for the Karnataka people," asserted Siddaramaiah in Kannada.

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, the Congress said she should extend the benefit to the people in the southern state.

"Of the 28 Lok Sabha members from the state, as 25 are from the ruling BJP, they should ensure that vaccine to treat Covid is made available free to our people too," said Siddaramaiah.

At least three vaccine candidates are at the advance stage of trials for treating the virus, which infected over 78 lakh people, and claimed lives of 1.8-lakh people across the country, while 6.77-lakh are under treatment across the state and over 71-lakh people have recovered.

In Karnataka, 7,98,378 tested positive, including 86,749 under treatment till date, while 7,00,737 recovered and 10,873 succumbed to the infection so far.