Corona cases in Delhi double every 2 weeks

New Delhi: Estimates reveal that coronavirus cases in Delhi are doubling every two weeks. According to the Delhi government, the spread of Covid cases is slowing down at places where it struck first and is catching up where it hit later.

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said, "It is true that corona cases are increasing very fast in Delhi, yet we cannot say it has reached the stage of community spread."

The Delhi government maintains that only the Central government, WHO or any such organizations are the best judge to comment on the state of community spread. However, it said there is a possibility of the number of corona patients in Delhi touching one lakh by the end of this month.

"The Spanish flu pandemic nearly 100 years ago was also a type of corona virus. The difference is that this time it has been named Novel Coronavirus. This virus spreads fast and is quite dangerous," said Jain.

"Wherever it spread earlier, its effect is now somewhat reduced and wherever it struck later, its infection is spreading rapidly."

Meanwhile, politics over the spread of corona infection is getting murkier in Delhi. After the death of 129 more corona patients in the national capital, the number of people who died due to the infection in the Capital has increased to 1,214.

As many as 36,824 persons have been tested corona positive in Delhi.

For the prevention of corona infection in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has constituted a six-member special committee, comprising AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.