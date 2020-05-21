Corona cases cross 13,000 in Tamil Nadu

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 13,000-mark on Wednesday. The state remains in the number two spotin the country after Maharashtra. As many as 743 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday taking the tally to 13,191, Health Department officials said. “The new patient count included 83 persons who had returned to their respective native places from Maharashtra,” an official said.

Health experts have predicted that the influx of natives from other states could throw upnew cases indistricts where the number of patients are limited or nil. The number of active patients in the state, including those in isolation, stood at 7,219. With the death of three persons, the toll went up to 87.

“Chennai continues to remainahotspot with557 patients testing positive on Wednesday. The overall patient count in the capital is now 8,228, which is much pastthe half-way mark of the state’s total count,” a Health official pointed out. The state, meanwhile, reconstituted Field Support Teams for Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur for micro-focus on the COVID-19 front.