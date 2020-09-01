What do Bhuvan Bam and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have in common? They can't spell R-A-I-L-W-A-Y-S

It is an unfortunate fact that many on Twitter seem unable to spell. From strangely worded and badly spelt tweets to trending hashtags that misspell even the names of popular icons incorrectly -- it is quite a prolific issue that crops up on a regular basis.
On Tuesday, this was seen in the case of a trending hashtag that said "speak up for SSC Raliway students". And while many well known individuals, each with verified accounts and thousands or even millions of followers, jumped onto this train, none, it would seem had bothered to actually check the spelling of their hashtags.
For those of you who have reached this point in the article and are still wondering what spelling we are talking about: It is spelt as 'railways' not 'raliways'.
But if you did not notice the incorrect spelling, well there is some consolation to be found in the fact that neither did Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi, comedian Bhuvan Bam and many others including journalists.
Although, to be fair, it must be mentioned that Bhuvan Bam later noticed his gaffe. "Yeh waala hashtag subah 10 baje se trend kar raha hai bhai log lekin iski spelling galat hai. Maine bhi check nahi kiya. Mere tweet ke peeche koi political agenda nahi hai, aap logon ne mujhe bohot baar message kiya toh maine support kar diya. Sab dhyaan rakho apna," he had tweeted.
Others however remained unbothered by constraints such as spelling and grammar. For the purpose of this article, we have stuck to verified Twitter accounts, both because of the added credibility their 'blue ticks' lend them as well as the fact that most of these accounts have a massive following.
Take a look:
