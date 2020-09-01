What do Bhuvan Bam and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have in common? They can't spell R-A-I-L-W-A-Y-S

It is an unfortunate fact that many on Twitter seem unable to spell. From strangely worded and badly spelt tweets to trending hashtags that misspell even the names of popular icons incorrectly -- it is quite a prolific issue that crops up on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, this was seen in the case of a trending hashtag that said "speak up for SSC Raliway students". And while many well known individuals, each with verified accounts and thousands or even millions of followers, jumped onto this train, none, it would seem had bothered to actually check the spelling of their hashtags.

For those of you who have reached this point in the article and are still wondering what spelling we are talking about: It is spelt as 'railways' not 'raliways'.