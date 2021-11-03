'Copy master': Goa CM Pramod Sawant on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's promise of free pilgrimage in the state

A day after Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised free pilgrimage to the four religious places-- Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif in Goa ahead of assembly polls, state CM Pramod Sawant called the AAP convenor a 'copy master'.

Alleging that he copies his schemes, Pramod Sawant said that he is habituated to this.

Talking about the pilgriage scheme, the Goa CM said, "I announced it in the budget and my scheme has been notified too and registration has also begun."

In the poll bound state of Goa, many parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and with Trinamool Congress making debut in the state have started campaigns.

“If we form the government we will facilitate an Ayodhya pilgrimage and opportunity for a darshan for Hindus. For the Christians, we will give a free Velankanni pilgrimage (in Tamil Nadu) and for the Muslims, we will give a free Ajmer Sharif pilgrimage (in Rajasthan). I’ve been told that for many people in Goa prefer a pilgrimage to Shirdi, so they will get a free pilgrimage to Shirdi (in Maharashtra),” Kejriwal said addressing a press conference in Goa.

The announcement of a free pilgrimage is the third in a list of ‘guaranteed’ promises that the AAP leader has offered the people of Goa after previously promising free, uninterrupted power supply and an unemployment allowance. While Ayodhya and the shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi are offered as options for Hindus, Christians are offered an opportunity to the Church of Our Lady at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and a free trip to Ajmer sharif the tomb of revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti, located in Rajasthan’s Ajmer is on offer for Muslims.

Kejriwal said that he was prompted to announce the scheme for Goa after he visited Ayodhya. On October 27, the Delhi government approved the inclusion of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya in the Delhi government’s free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

Kejriwal was initially in talks with Goa’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for a possible alliance, but the negotiations broke down. He, however, didn’t rule out an alliance ahead of the polls

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST