Cops vs Lawyers: Angry advocates protest FIR, continue to boycott work

New Delhi: Scores of angry lawyers gathered outside the district courts in Rohini and Saket on Wednesday, a day after Delhi Police personnel laid an 11-hour siege outside the Police Headquarters.

TV visuals showed a man in standing on top of the high-rise court building Rohini in an apparent suicide bid. As lawyers raised slogans, litigants could be seen standing outside the gates of the courts, waiting to enter but not being allowed to do so.

On Tuesday, the chairman of the coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi had said lawyers would continue to boycott work on Wednesday, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike.

Mahavir Sharma condemned Tuesday's protest by thousands of police personnel against the alleged attack by lawyers on them and said the strike will continue till the "guilty officers" were arrested.