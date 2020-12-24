Cops raid office of Mehmood Pracha, lawyer fighting multiple Delhi Riots cases

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday raided the office of Mehmood Pracha, an advocate who has been fighting cases in behalf of many accused in the Delhi Riots and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) cases.

The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the raid was conducted on this day, after obtaining a warrant from a local court, in connection with the northeastern Delhi communal violence in February this year.

According to multiple sources, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police seized Pracha's computer and laptop to search for "incriminatin documents" and "metadata of outbox" of the official email address of Pracha's law firm.

A video clip posted by journalist Aditya Menon on Twitter shows that the advocate is pointing out to the police personnel that the seizure of his electronic devices "is in violation of the order". Pracha said that the warrant only allowed the police to examine his devices, but reluctantly agreed to the seizure later.