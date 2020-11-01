Cops booked for Munger firing

Patna

Five days after firing and lathi-charge on the Durga devotees during the idol immersion in Bihar’s Munger, an FIR was filed on Sunday at Kotwali police station against unknown policemen.

Manajavjeet Singh Dhillon, the new Munger SP said, “Today, the district police received video footage of the action during the immersion from Bata Chowk and DeenDayal Chowk, the epicentres of violence and based on which, FIR was filed against the policemen for unauthorised and unwarranted lathi-charge on the devotees. Appropriate action would be taken against the erring cops after their identification.”

Dhillon said Anmarnath Poddar, father of Anurag Poddar (22), killed in firing has filed an FIR at Kotwali police station which has been attached to FIR no 298. Kotwali police had filed an FIR against anti-social elements for violence and Poddar’s FIR too has been attached to the same FIR.

The SP said if a fresh FIR is filed by Poddar, an independent investigation would be conducted.